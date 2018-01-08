Radio, TV ads promote WBA Hall of Fame

A new ad created for radio and TV promotes the WBA Hall of Fame at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

The ad is voiced by WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind and the video ad features images of some of the many great Hall of Fame members who have contributed so much to broadcasting in Wisconsin.

Stations should have already received instructions via email for downloading the ad. If you still need the download information, email contact@wi-broadcasters.org.

Airing these spots is completely voluntary and this is NOT a part of the WBA’s NCSA/PEP program.

You can preview the spot here: