Liberal talk radio gets FM signal in Milwaukee

A liberal talk radio network is on the air with an FM signal in Milwaukee.

Talk 101.7 is owned by New WRRD and part of Wisconsin’s Political Talk Network, which includes WRRD 1510 in Waukesha, Talk 92.7 in Madison, and WTTN 1580 in Columbus. Talk 101.7 is paired by FCC license will WRRD 1510 and will simulcast.

“This is the completion of my vision since the day Trump was elected,” said New WRRD CEO Mike Crute. “We’ve created a Wisconsin Political Talk Network to compete with the 81 conservative-talk formatted, Trump supportive radio stations across Wisconsin.”

The Devil’s Advocate Radio Show will anchor the afternoon drive, the Earl Ingram Show will air during the morning drive, and Matt Flynn-Direct airs 2-3 p.m. weekdays.

The station’s broadcast studio and offices are in Milwaukee.