Lenz named to lead sales for iHeartMedia

Daniel Lenz has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Sales for both the Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin markets.

As Senior Vice President of Sales, Lenz will be responsible for overseeing the markets sales strategy and leading a team of managers and account executives. He will report to Colleen Valkoun, Market President for iHeartMedia Milwaukee.

Lenz has more than 30 years of experience in radio, television, and small business ownership, most recently serving as the vice president of sales for iHeartMedia Milwaukee. He also spent 12 years with Saga Communications and WKLH Radio, five years with Journal Broadcast Group, and previously co-owned MYCO USA, an employment search firm in Milwaukee. Lenz began his career as a radio sales representative for Sundance Broadcasting and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

“I’ve had a rewarding career in Milwaukee working alongside some really great media professionals and I am excited to take on this new role with iHeartMedia Milwaukee and Madison,” Lenz said. “I look forward to continuing the success we have established while contributing new ideas and leadership to the team.”

“We are thrilled to have a leader with Dan’s knowledge, leadership and credentials to lead the iHeartMedia sales organizations in both Milwaukee and Madison,” said Jeff Tyler Area President for iHeartMedia Wisconsin. “Dan’s knowledge of the company will provide strong strategic thinking and results for our advertisers.”