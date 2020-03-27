Learn how user habits are driving digital trends

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Published March 27, 2020

Jacobs Media’s annual Techsurvey is the radio broadcasting industry’s largest survey, with over 500 participating radio stations and more than 46,000 radio listeners in 2020. This study examines the online habits of radio audiences and has enabled us to identify key digital trends. This year’s survey will examine:

  • Smart speakers like Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomePod
  • On-demand entertainment options like podcasts, Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube TV
  • Video gaming habits, including how radio broadcasters can take advantage of this explosive trend
  • Connected cars, their continued growth, and their impact on media consumption and driving
  • Why consumers continue to listen to radio and how radio can build on its strengths
  • Is nearly unlimited media choice turning into “media overload?”

Check out Jacobs Media’s webinar on the Techsurvey.

