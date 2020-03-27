Learn how user habits are driving digital trends

Jacobs Media’s annual Techsurvey is the radio broadcasting industry’s largest survey, with over 500 participating radio stations and more than 46,000 radio listeners in 2020. This study examines the online habits of radio audiences and has enabled us to identify key digital trends. This year’s survey will examine:

Smart speakers like Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomePod

On-demand entertainment options like podcasts, Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube TV

Video gaming habits, including how radio broadcasters can take advantage of this explosive trend

Connected cars, their continued growth, and their impact on media consumption and driving

Why consumers continue to listen to radio and how radio can build on its strengths

Is nearly unlimited media choice turning into “media overload?”

Check out Jacobs Media’s webinar on the Techsurvey.