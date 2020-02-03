Lancaster named WBA Foundation Board Chair

Al Lancaster has been voted to the position of Chair of the WBA Foundation Board.

Lancaster is the General Manager of WSAW-TV/WZAW-TV in Wausau. He previously served on the WBA Board and as WBA Board Chair in 2010. He joined the WBA Foundation Board in 2018. Previous chair, David Sanks, will continue to serve out his term on the board.

The Foundation Board voted on elections on Jan. 28.

WBA Hall of Famer Bruce Grassman, Results Broadcasting, was elected to serve as Vice-Chair. Three others were also named to the Foundation Board: WBA Hall of Fame member Greg Bell; Lynn Bieritz, Mid-West Family Broadcasting, Eau Claire; and Anna Engelhart, WKOW-TV in Madison.