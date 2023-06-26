Koser to sell stations to Armada Media

Tom Koser is selling his Rice Lake radio stations and the affiliated websites to Armada Media Partners, based in Fond du Lac.

Armada owns small market radio stations in Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado. Its principle owners, Terry Shockley and Chris Bernier, are both members of the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Hall Of Fame.

“I couldn’t ask for better buyers for our great stations in Rice Lake,’ Koser said. “Chris and Terry bought my Escanaba, Michigan stations seven years ago and have continued the locally involved and people-focused operations very successfully there. I know that will continue to do the same in the Rice Lake and northwest Wisconsin area. They’re not only great local broadcasters, but they are also great friends of mine.”

Koser purchased WJMC AM/FM in Rice Lake in 1989, added WAQE-AM, WAQE-FM in 1998 and also put WKFX-FM on the air in 1998. He has been the longest owner for each station. His ‘Koser Radio Group’ also owned radio stations in Hayward, Rhinelander, and Escanaba/Marquette, Michigan.

“This is a great opportunity for us to acquire a terrific small market group like Rice Lake,” Bernier said. “We would like to thank Tom Koser and the rest of the shareholders for entrusting their stations to us.”

Koser will continue to provide leadership for the operations as a consultant for the new owners and all employees will continue in their current roles. He will also retain his ownership of WRLS-FM in Hayward.

It is expected for Armada to officially take over operations in late September after the standard FCC approval process is completed.