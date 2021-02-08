Koser family remembers inspirational patriarch

The Koser family is remembering the life of Bob Koser, whose long career included 10 years in broadcasting working with his son, Tom Koser.

Bob Koser, 88, died Jan. 24. He was a veteran and life-long resident of northwest Wisconsin. With his father and brother, is owned and operated Koser Silo Works and General Contractors, a nationally recognized leader in the concrete silo industry. Koser held several patents that helped revolutionize the industry and was also elected Chairman of the Board of the International Silo Association. According to his obituary, hundreds of Koser Silos still dot the rural landscape throughout Wisconsin and northeast Minnesota.

He worked for ten years in insurance when in 1992, he joined his son Tom in the radio business as his Station Manager at WRLS Radio in Hayward and a shareholder with Tom’s stations – WJMC / WAQE / WKFX in Rice Lake. He was in broadcasting for ten years before retiring. Tom Koser is a member of the WBA Hall of Fame and past WBA Board Chair, and currently serves on the WBA and NAB boards.

A physically distanced Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Wednesday at Shell Lake Full Gospel Church in Shell Lake. The wearing of face coverings is encouraged for those wishing to attend. Visitation will be at the Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

A video remembering Bob Koser is available here.