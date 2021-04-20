Kelly named Q106 music director

Mid-West Family Madison has promoted of Kristi Kelly to Music Director for Q106FM (WWQM).

“Kristi is perfect for this job,” said Randy Hawke, VP of Programming for Mid-West Family Madison. “She knows and loves the music. She also understands the plan and is more than qualified to carry it out.”

Kelly has spent her radio career at Mid-West Family Madison, starting more than 15 years ago working in events and promotions.

“I’m really excited to explore the programming side of the business,” Kelly said. “It’s going to be great to put my passion for country music to work.”

In addition to the Music Director role, Kelly will be on the air from 3-7 p.m.