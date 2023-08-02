Kasper named first MIW, WBA mentee

The WBA and “MIW Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Wisconsin” program announces Jen Kasper from QueenB Radio as their inaugural mentee.

Kasper is an accomplished professional with 29 years of experience in the broadcast industry. She began her career at WRDB/WNFM in Reedsburg. In 1997, Kasper joined WPVL AM/FM with QueenB Radio and then transitioned into the Morgan Murphy Media family where she has played roles as an account executive, sales manager, director of sales and currently as their market manager for the FM and AM and digital properties.

Wisconsin is the second state to partner with MIW after the first partnership was launched in 2022 with the Minnesota Broadcasters Association. This state-focused program pairs mentees aiming to advance into higher management roles within radio broadcasting with established female mentors. The mentor provides ongoing coaching and guidance to their mentee to grow their essential skills and techniques, making them an effective leader in radio. MIW hopes to expand this program to all 50 states.

“Witnessing the mission of MIW continue to expand and flourish across the country reinforces our commitment to women in the industry and demonstrates the ongoing need for support, guidance and mentorship,” MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said. “We’re delighted to welcome Jen and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association into the MIW family and look forward to building this amazing network of women in broadcast!”

“We are thrilled to have Jen be the first to take part in this wonderful opportunity,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “The number and quality of the applications was truly inspiring. The future is a bright one for women in Wisconsin broadcasting.”

“I am thrilled to have been selected for this ground-breaking program,” Kasper said. “When I began my career in broadcast, female mentors were few and far between. MIW provides such valuable connections allowing me to strengthen my career with Morgan Murphy Media, QueenB Radio, and the community I serve.”

MIW Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Wisconsin is a partnership between Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. (MIW), a (501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of female leadership in radio broadcasting.

For more information on MIW Mentoring Programs, visit: radiomiw.com