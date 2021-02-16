Johnson named Sales VP at iHeartMedia Milwaukee

Jasmine M. Johnson has been named Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia Milwaukee.

As Vice President of Sales, Johnson will be responsible for leading multi-cultural initiatives for broadcast, digital and iHeartRadio customers across the region. She will report to Nathan Tonarelli, Senior Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia Milwaukee.

Jasmine has more than 20 years of leadership, service and advocacy experience with a background in sales, marketing, government relations, and supplier diversity. Prior to joining iHeartMedia, she served on various teams at top companies including Walgreens, Pfizer Inc., and ManpowerGroup. Johnson began her career as a station intern at iHeartMedia Milwaukee’s WKKV-FM, and holds a Master of Science in Management degree from Cardinal Stritch University.

“This for me is a full circle moment,” Johnson said. “To return to the company that gave me my first start – from an intern to my first job post-undergrad – as Vice President of Sales leading such an iconic brand in our community and serving such a loyal listenership base is a gift.”

“We are excited to have Jasmine back with us,” Tonarelli said. “Jasmine is a proven leader in the community and will help iHeartMedia Milwaukee to better serve our diverse customer portfolio.”