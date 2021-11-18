Jimenez to lead sales effort at NRG Media cluster

Phil Jimenez is the new sales managers at the NRG Media four-station cluster in Wausau/Stevens Point.

“I am thrilled to be joining the strong and successful team at NRG Media – Wausau/Stevens Point!” Jimenez said. “I look forward to assisting in the continued success of our stations to deliver great local radio, measurable results for our business partners and to positively impact our community.”

General Manager Aleese Fielder said, “We are thrilled to have Phil on board as our sales manager. His experience, professionalism, and high degree of integrity make him the perfect addition to our team!”

Jimenez’ first day was Monday.