Jay Wilson leaving WISC-TV in December

WISC-TV Sports Director Jay Wilson plans to resign in December after 39 years covering local sports.

“After 39 years in local television, it’s time for a change. I’ve had great experiences along the way. I’m in good health and will be leaving on my own terms,” Wilson said. “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished through the years and want to make it clear– it’s a resignation, not a retirement!”

Wilson started at WISC-TV in October 2008. Prior to that, Wilson worked for 27 years at WKOW-TV, and a few years at WISN-TV in Milwaukee.

“Thirty-nine years in local TV sports is a remarkable run which will likely never be matched again. We were thrilled to be part of it,” said Colin Benedict, News 3 Now news director and vice-president of News for Morgan Murphy Media.

Wilson’s last day will be Dec. 6.