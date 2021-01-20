James promoted at Midwest in Wausau

Rusty James has been promoted to the newly formed position of Operations Manager at the Midwest Communications radio stations in Wausau. James will oversee programming for CHR 95.5 WIFC, Country 101.9 WDEZ and Rock 94.7 WOZZ.

James returned to Midwest Communications in October 2020 after leaving a similar position at Max Media in Virginia Beach. Prior to that, he was Operations Manager for the Midwest Communications cluster in Evansville, Indiana. James rejoined Midwest as Brand Manager of WIFC, replacing Nikki Montgomery who joined Dave Kallaway as morning show co-host on WIFC.

“I love this market, the people I work with and look forward to the many opportunities that exist,” James said.