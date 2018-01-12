Interest remains strong for Walker Institute

The Walker Broadcast Management Institute is in its 21st year and continues to sell out. The course sold out in 2017 and we expect it to sell out again in 2018. Attendees will gather in April at the UW-Madison School of Business and spend three days learning about marketing, creativity, and developing talent. Thank you to the Walker family estate for the endowment that supports the Institute. It’s the foundation’s largest endowment so far. Here’s this year’s agenda:

2018 AGENDA

April 17, 2018

Marketing and The Future

How has broadcast marketing changed? Is this the “new normal?” Does “brand” still matter? What are possible futures of the broadcast industry? What is the real competition to broadcast?

Presented by Linda Gorchels, knowledge connector. For over 20 years Linda has taken experiences from hundreds of business clients, connected them with researched “best practices,” and shared the insights with managers and executives. At the UW-Madison’s Center for Professional and Executive Development, she was both a corporate trainer and a director of the marketing curriculum. Now, as a director emerita, she provides workshops for select clients. She is a blogger, author and “creativity curator” for her own company, Tomorrow’s Mysteries, LLC.

(evening)

Dinner with group – place to be announced

April 18, 2018

Developing People Around You

Build on existing coaching and communication skills to confidently coach in the following situations, individual performance improvement, peer to peer coaching, and team coaching. Learn and practice 5 critical coaching competencies every leader (and leaders- in- training) must master Understand the role of motivation in coaching Improve the quality and delivery of feedback to others Understand the challenges and opportunities when coaching across generations

Presented by Betsy Hagan, is an independent consultant specializing in organizational effectiveness and talent development. Her background includes 15 years of senior leadership experience in corporate Human Resources and Program Management.

She has advised companies on a variety of business improvements in the areas of strategic planning, restructuring, talent development, and cost management.

(evening – dinner Fluno Center)

Spencer X Smith – “How To Become A Social Media Rock Star”

April 19, 2018

Creativity

Explore creativity – What is it? What encourages it? What limits it? Are you an adaptor or an innovator? Why do effective organizations need both? Complete a self-assessment of your multiple intelligences, each of which can be a creative asset or an opportunity for development Apply your multiple intelligences in the creation of a new broadcasting station

Presented by Robert Shaver, has delivered training in coaching, conflict resolution, creativity, futures, instructional skills, leadership, management of change, motivation, performance management, presentation skills, problem solving/decision making and survey design and been a part of this program for more than 20 years.