Hygiene drive tops $428,000 in donations

The Family Radio Network’s 2020 “Help for the Homeless” hygiene drive collected more than $428,000 worth of donated hygiene and cleaning supplies for 89 crisis agencies in 15 of their listening communities.

Agency staff and volunteers collected, counted, and squirreled the donations away in mid-March, just days before COVID-19 restrictions went in place. More than 20,000 rolls of nearly-impossible-to-find toilet paper were included in the mix. More than 937 local businesses, churches, and schools participated for three weeks this spring by placing collection boxes in their high traffic areas and inviting their own staff, members, and students to donate.

Since its beginning in 1992, “Help for the Homeless” donations have provided more than $3.7 million worth of hygiene supplies to local Wisconsin crisis assistance programs and those they serve. Donations remain in the communities where they are collected. The goal of “Help for the Homeless” is to supply a year’s worth of products to each agency.

The Family Radio Network has stations in Appleton, Green Bay, and Wausau/Stevens Point.