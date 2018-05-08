Humanities Council connecting journalists, citizens

Broadcasters across Wisconsin are involved in a Wisconsin Humanities Council project aimed at connecting journalists and citizens on urgent local issues.

Beyond the Headlines is hosting events in Madison, Wausau, Eau Claire, Superior, and Milwaukee on topics relevant to the local areas.

Events in Wausau kick off this week and events in Eau Claire are scheduled for October. An event in Madison happened April 26.

Broadcasters in each community are being asked to participate in the local events. For more information, contact the Council at 608-262-0706.