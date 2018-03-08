Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Journalists invited to event about Wisconsin’s water

Published March 8, 2018

The Wisconsin Humanities Council is inviting journalists to attend an event in Madison about the health of Wisconsin’s water resources.

Wisconsin’s Water Future is a free event that will be held April 26 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Pyle Center on the UW-Madison campus. The workshop will provide reporters and interested members of the public with background, resources, and tips for covering news about Wisconsin’s water.

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Moderator: Ron Seely, Science and Environment Writer
  • Curt Meine, Conservation Biologist, Historian and Writer
  • Dylan Jennings, Director of Public Information Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission; Tribal Council Member for Bad River Ojibwe
  • George Meyer, Executive Director Wisconsin Wildlife Federation
  • Ken Bradbury, Director and State Geologist, Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey
  • Adrian Stocks, Wastewater Field Operation Director, Water Quality Bureau, Wisconsin DNR
  • Holsum Dairies Manager, (to be determined)
  • Steve Elmore, Program Director, Bureau of Drinking and Groundwater, Wisconsin DNR
  • Dee Hall, Managing Editor and Co-Founder of Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism
  • John Dickert, President and CEO, Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative
  • Kimberlee Wright, Executive Director Midwest Environmental Advocates
  • Dave Marshall, Friends of the Lower Wisconsin River
  • Steve Carpenter, Professor and Director Emeritus, UW-Madison Center for Limnology

More information and registration is available here.

