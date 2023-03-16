There’s been a lot of hype lately about writing tools that use artificial intelligence (AI) and what they might mean for the future of the broadcasting industry. The conversation has focused largely on ChatGPT, as well as recent rivals created by Google and Microsoft, but similar tools have been available for a while. I have been using Jasper since a Wisconsin broadcaster turned me on to it over a year ago.

AI tools are not just limited to text, either. There are new AI platforms that can perform any number of tasks, from video editing to voiceover narration. Does this mean that broadcasting talent is about to be displaced by a new wave of smart software?

To find out, let’s test ChatGPT with a few prompts and see what it produces:

1. Input: Write a list of 5 interview questions to ask Rihanna after her halftime performance at the Superbowl.

Output:

Sure, here are five potential interview questions to ask Rihanna after her halftime performance at the Superbowl:

Your halftime performance was incredible and featured a lot of energy and high-flying stunts. How did you prepare for the performance, and how did you feel during the show?

Your music has evolved and changed a lot over the years. How did you choose which songs to perform at the Superbowl halftime show, and what was your thinking behind the setlist?

The halftime show featured a lot of pyrotechnics and special effects. How did you work with the production team to design the visuals for the show, and what was your favorite part of the performance?

You’ve been an influential figure in music, fashion, and entertainment for years now. How do you see your role in inspiring and empowering other artists, and what advice would you give to someone who wants to follow in your footsteps?

Finally, the Superbowl is known for bringing people together, even if they don’t necessarily agree on everything. What message did you hope to convey through your performance, and what do you think music can do to bring people together in divisive times?

Thoughts: While this list provides some good starter ideas for questions, it’s not entirely accurate. For example, Rihanna is pregnant with her second child, so she didn’t do any “stunts” at the Superbowl, though she did have dancers on high floating platforms. So, while the AI is a good brainstorming tool here, it’s no substitute for actually watching the halftime show.

2. Input: Write a paragraph explaining why companies should support Wisconsin Public Radio through underwriting

Output:

Companies should consider supporting Wisconsin Public Radio through underwriting because it provides a unique opportunity to reach a highly engaged and educated audience across the state of Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Radio has a loyal listener base of over 300,000 individuals, many of whom are professionals, decision-makers, and influencers in their respective communities. Underwriting with Wisconsin Public Radio offers businesses the chance to associate themselves with the high-quality programming that the station is known for, and to demonstrate their commitment to supporting public media and the values of education, quality journalism, and civic engagement. Furthermore, underwriting on Wisconsin Public Radio is an effective way for companies to build brand recognition and to promote their products or services to a targeted and receptive audience. By supporting Wisconsin Public Radio through underwriting, companies can demonstrate their commitment to the communities they serve while also reaping the benefits of increased brand awareness and customer engagement.

Thoughts: While the output isn’t bad, it contains a factual error: According to its website, Wisconsin Public Radio reaches over 368,000 people each week, not 300,000. Moreover, this text feels like generic boilerplate. For comparison, see the real WPR webpage for donors, which contains many more compelling details about its listenership: https://www.wpr.org/support/sponsor.

3. Input: Write a paragraph telling radio listeners to listen to the station’s morning show every day this week for a chance to win tickets before you can buy them to see Jason Mraz perform at the Breese Stevens Field on July 28. Make it sound exciting.

Output:

Attention all music lovers! This week, make sure to tune in to our morning show every day for an exciting chance to win tickets before they go on sale to see the amazing Jason Mraz perform at Breese Stevens Field on July 28th! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the Grammy Award-winning artist’s soulful, uplifting music in a beautiful outdoor venue. By listening to our morning show, not only will you get your daily dose of great music, news, and entertainment, but you will also have the chance to secure your spot at one of the most anticipated music events of the year! So don’t wait – tune in every morning, be the first to call in, and win your tickets to see Jason Mraz live at Breese Stevens Field!

Thoughts: This response is somewhat generic because my input was vague — I did not specify a particular radio station — but when it does provide details, it is correct: Jason Mraz has won two Grammys, and the venue is outdoors. The adjectives, such as “soulful” and “uplifting” are also appropriate for Mraz; you can imagine the AI using different words to describe Doja Cat or Five Finger Death Punch.

Overall, ChatGPT’s outputs are pretty good, but definitely not perfect. Using AI tools like this one essentially shift the content creator’s role from “author” to “editor,” but it does not eliminate the work entirely. You still need to fact-check the output, and you may want to improve the text by including more specifics. You would certainly never want to rely on the AI to do primary reporting on a subject. Before long, broadcasters will want to implement policies governing how their employees should use AI. Nonetheless, it’s easy to see how AI content creation tools can be useful for overworked broadcasters who are looking for ways to save time.

But the bottom line is these tools are apparently here to stay, and we encourage all broadcasters to familiarize themselves with them. And if you play around with it, contact me – I’d love to hear your thoughts about this technology.

The WBA Digital Hotline is a free service of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. If you have any questions about your digital, mobile, or social strategies, contact Jacobs Media at Seth@jacobsmedia.com