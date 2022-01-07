Holiday effort raises $18K for underprivileged kids

Milwaukee radio station WTMJ raised more than $18,000 during the Kids2Kids Christmas Toy Drive to benefit underprivileged children in the community.

The overall mission of the program is to encourage kids to donate toys to underprivileged kids in the community. WTMJ promoted the effort through on-air promos and live liners and online digital and social media posts.

Listeners were encouraged to visit the Christmas Wonderland light show that Kapco hosted at its facilities, filled with millions of lights, a live nativity scene, Santa, and reindeer. The WTMJ mobile studio was also a part of the show.

The station also hosted a Holiday Radio Show in which hosts and special guests, such as Governor Evers, put on a holiday-themed play. A portion of ticket sales and a 50/50 raffle at the event supported Kids2Kids.

WTMJ also hosted a week-long Radiothon including a competition to see who could raise the most donations for Kids2Kids.