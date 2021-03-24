Hencley retiring from iHeartMedia after 27 years

Media veteran Rick Hencley is retiring after 27 years at iHeartMedia.

Hencley runs the iHeartMedia cluster of stations in Eau Claire. Throughout his career, Hencley has held several positions within the media industry, including Laird Broadcasting, Great Duluth Broadcasting, Phillips Broadcasting, Cumulus, Clear Channel and iHeartMedia. Hencley will serve as an Advisor for the Great Lakes region beginning April 1 to June 30.

Jeanna Berge has been named Market President for the Eau Claire and Rochester markets after Hencley’s retirement on April 1. She will also retain her role as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Eau Claire market.

As Market President, Berge will work closely with the programming, business, and sales teams for all station brands in Eau Claire and Rochester and will oversee the stations’ on-air and digital programming as well as create new revenue opportunities. She will report to Shosh Abromovich, Division President for iHeartMedia.

Before being elevated to Market President for Eau Claire and Rochester, Berge joined iHeartMedia Eau Claire in 2011 as an Account Executive and rose to Senior Vice President of Sales in 2018, where she currently oversees the Eau Claire sales team. She is a graduate of Winona State University.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and I am beyond ecstatic to lead and learn from these incredible, dedicated, multi-talented teams in the Eau Claire and Rochester markets,” Berge said. “Rick has been an inspiring leader throughout my career at iHeartMedia and I’m honored to have had him as my mentor. His passion to have his employees always strive to be the best is evident with the success of his career, and I am determined to share that same motivation, positivity, and creativity to help these ambitious teams excel. My mission is to continue to build on our already strong connection while having a positive impact on our employees, listeners, advertisers, and our communities.”

“Jeanna Berge will do a tremendous job leading these high-quality markets to their maximum potential,” Hencley said. “She has excelled at every leadership position, and her passion for our media industry makes her the perfect candidate at the right time to lead these top markets.”