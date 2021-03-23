Help next generation of storytellers

The next generation of storytellers is on display on campuses across Wisconsin, and they want to learn from you.

That’s why we have the WBA Student Storytellers website. Students are posting their work in student media in hopes of getting comments from professional broadcasters. Check it out and leave some comments.

Along with some recent submissions from schools, we’re also posting the winners from the WBA Student Awards for Excellence. There are new stories being posted every weekday.

If you’re looking for future talent to recruit, this is a great place to see who’s going to be graduating soon!