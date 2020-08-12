Hall of Fame inductees, Legends to be honored in 2021

The honorees named for the 2020 WBA Hall of Fame and Local Broadcast Legends will be honored in 2021 and no new honorees will be selected in 2021.

The WBA Board and Foundation Board voted in July to have the 2020 selections for both honors be inducted during the WBA 2021 Summer Conference. The boards also voted to not solicit nominations for 2021 Hall of Fame and Legends inductees.

“It is important that the individuals honored each year are given a special ceremony dedicated to them and their fellow honorees,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “Inducting the 2020 Hall of Fame and Local Broadcast Legends inductees along with the 2021 individuals would detract from the special event we hope all our honorees experience.”

The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees are Thom Gerretsen, Wayne Larrivee, Jack Mitchell, and Nancy Zieman.

The 2020 Local Broadcast Legends are Karen Dalessandro, Erin Davisson, Peter Murphy, and the team of Bill McCollum and John Moser.

They will be recognized June 18, 2021 at the Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan.