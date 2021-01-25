Guzman joins Madison station as director of business development

Madison radio station Life 102.5 (WNWC-FM) has hired Ed Guzman as Director of Business Development.

Guzman will work with local businesses, churches, and non-profit organizations in support of the radio station and its service to our community.

“I’m excited to have Ed join us,” station manager Steve Young, said. “He is an experienced salesperson and passionate about the ministry of Life 102.5.”

As owners of Diakonos Designs in Stoughton, Guzman and his wife Becky have been long time supporters and business partners with Life 102.5.

“Uplifting, faith-based music changed my heart and my life 18 years ago and I have been passionate about the ministry of Life 102.5 ever since,” Guzman said.