Green Bay station to air town hall roundtable with superintendent candidates

Green Bay TV station WLUK-TV is airing a half-hour special profiling the candidates in the State Superintendent race.

WLUK FOX 11 will air “FOX 11 News You Decide 2021: The Wisconsin State Superintendent Town Hall Roundtable” will air Saturday, April 3 at 9:30 p.m. and CW 14 will air it Sunday, April 4 at 5 p.m.

Candidates in the superintendent race, Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly, were interviewed recently with questions from FOX 11 News and its viewers. Topics ranged from mental health, the pandemic, literacy, transgender individuals in sports, and school vouchers.

The interviews will also air in FOX 11 News programs this week and can be viewed on Fox11online.com.