Good Karma stations hold small business contest

Good Karma Brands’ Wisconsin-owned stations, ESPN Madison (WTLX), ESPN Milwaukee (WKTI/WAUK), and Newsradio 620 WTMJ have partnered with Associated Bank to award two local, small businesses each a customized advertising campaign to help achieve success and thrive in their respective community.

Beginning Aug. 31, small businesses can enter the “Rebuilding Wisconsin Business” contest to win a $30,000 advertising campaign on the radio stations hosting the contest.

“We are excited to team up with Associated Bank to develop a customized advertising campaign to give two deserving small businesses the opportunity to grow during this time of uncertainty,” said Keith Williams, vice president of Good Karma Brands and ESPN Madison market manager.

Steve Wexler, vice president of Good Karma Brands and GKB Milwaukee market manager said, “Associated Bank shares our commitment to local service, and the ‘Rebuilding Wisconsin Business’ program is an excellent example of that commitment.”

To enter, businesses should visit rebuildingwibusiness.com and will be asked to explain in 300 words or less how the business embodies the philosophy of “Rooted in Midwest,” connects with the small business community, and makes an impact with the local community. The contest is open to all for-profit small business owners over the age of 18 whose business has an annual revenue less than $10 million in 2019 and has been in business of a minimum of two years.

For complete entry requirements and official rules, please visit rebuildingwibusiness.com. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 27. Both winners will be announced on-air on Oct. 2.