Good Karma names winners of small business contest

ESPN Madison, ESPN Milwaukee, and Newsradio 620 WTMJ, in partnership with Associated Bank have named two winners of a contest aimed at helping small businesses during economic uncertainty.

Madison Extinguisher Service and Black Husky Brewing LLC are the winners of the “Rebuilding Wisconsin Business” contest. They were chosen based on how their business embodies the philosophy of “Rooted in Midwest”, connects with the small business community, and makes an impact on the local community.

Madison Extinguisher Service, whose main focus is fire extinguisher inspection and recharging, will receive a $30,000 customized advertising campaign on 100.5 ESPN Madison. Tory Strauss, owner of Madison Extinguisher Service said, “It means we are going to get the word out more and reach more people. Small businesses only have so much of a budget for advertising and getting the word out about their business. This is just going to be unbelievably spectacular.”

Madison Extinguisher Service also provides fire extinguisher and fire safety training for other businesses and groups.

“Our team is ready to meet with Madison Extinguisher Service, learn more about their business goals, and develop a customized campaign that will help to achieve future success,” said Vice President and ESPN Madison Market Manager, Keith Williams. “We are grateful for our partnership with Associated Bank and want to thank all of the small businesses who applied.”

Black Husky Brewing LLC, a local brewing company which started in a small log cabin in the rural town of Pembine, and now located in Riverwest, will receive a $50,000 customized advertising campaign on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee and Newsradio 620 WTMJ. “Especially these days, we put in for absolutely everything, whether it is a grant from the city or from some other organization,” said Tim Eichinger, Co-Founder and Brewer at Black Husky Brewing. “We really appreciate it. We’re a little overwhelmed right now, but I’m sure we are in good hands with you guys.”

“We’re thrilled to help Black Husky Brewing LLC build their brand on Wisconsin’s Radio Station and so appreciative of Associated Bank’s support of this program,” said Steve Wexler, vice president and market manager, GKB Milwaukee.