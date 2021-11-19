Good Karma Brands announces nominees for 10th annual Wisconsin Sports Awards televised event: History Made

Good Karma Brands is announcing the 10th annual Wisconsin Sports Awards: History Made, a televised event hosted by ESPN Milwaukee morning show host and national ESPN reporter, Jen Lada.
The event recognizes and celebrates high school, collegiate, and professional athletes across the state of Wisconsin. Fans can expect to watch captivating storytelling, interviews, and more from local talent, including Bob Uecker, voice of the Milwaukee Brewers, Dave Koehn and Ben Brust, play-by-play and color analyst for the Milwaukee Bucks, and more during the month of December on the following scheduled to appear dates via various platforms throughout the state of Wisconsin:
- December 11, 2021 @ 12:30 p.m. on WISC in Madison
- December 19, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. on WKBT in La Crosse
- December 18, 2021 @ 1:00 a.m. on TMJ4 in Milwaukee
- December 26, 2021 @ 1:00 p.m. on WBAY in Green Bay
- Via WisconsinonDemand.com and the Wisconsin on Demand App
The show will feature interviews with the 2021 NBA Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, and Milwaukee Brewers’ 2020 National League Rookie of the Year, Devin Williams. It will also highlight athletes who have greatly impacted the community in unique ways with the Community Involved Athlete of the Year presented by JOCKEY and the Broken Bat Brewery Inspirational Athlete of the Year. The televised event will recognize the Cousins Subs Wisconsin Sports Awards scholarship winners.
Follow @WISportsAwards for updates, photos, and news about the 10th Annual Wisconsin Sports Awards. The Wisconsin Sports Awards was created and is produced by Good Karma Brands.
UW Credit Union High School Athlete of the Year
Drew Biber, Cedarburg High School
KK Arnold, Germantown High School
Hunter Wolher, Muskego High School
Brandin Podziemski, St. John’s NW Military Academy
Marc Marotta College Athlete of the Year Driven by Your Local Chevy Dealer
Cole Caufield, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Dana Rettke, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Selena Lott, Marquette University
Daryl Watts, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Professional Athlete of the Year presented by Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers
Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin Breakthrough Athlete of the Year
Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers
Donte DiVincenzo, Milwaukee Bucks
Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
One Call That’s All Coach of the Year presented by Gruber Law Offices
Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers
Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers
Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Mark Johnson, University of Wisconsin-Madison
American Family Insurance Dream Team of the Year
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Bucks
Muskego High School Football
University of Wisconsin Women’s Hockey
Palermo’s Pizza Moment of the Year
December 4, 2020 – Marquette beats in-state rival No. 4 Wisconsin with Justin Lewis Buzzer-Beater
February 6, 2021 – Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP Award
March 20, 2021 – University of Wisconsin-Madison Women’s Hockey Team wins NCAA Title in Overtime
July 20, 2021 – Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Valley-Oop during Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs
Individual Performance of the Year presented by von Briesen & Roper, s.c.
January 4, 2021 – Davante Adams sets single season Packers records for TD’s, receptions vs. Bears
July 14, 2021 – Khris Middleton scores 40 points in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals
May 13, 2021 – Corbin Burnes sets MLB record for strikeouts
March 19, 2021 – Brad Davison scores 29 points vs. North Carolina in NCAA Tournament