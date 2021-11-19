Good Karma Brands announces nominees for 10th annual Wisconsin Sports Awards televised event: History Made

Good Karma Brands is announcing the 10th annual Wisconsin Sports Awards: History Made, a televised event hosted by ESPN Milwaukee morning show host and national ESPN reporter, Jen Lada.

The event recognizes and celebrates high school, collegiate, and professional athletes across the state of Wisconsin. Fans can expect to watch captivating storytelling, interviews, and more from local talent, including Bob Uecker, voice of the Milwaukee Brewers, Dave Koehn and Ben Brust, play-by-play and color analyst for the Milwaukee Bucks, and more during the month of December on the following scheduled to appear dates via various platforms throughout the state of Wisconsin:

December 11, 2021 @ 12:30 p.m. on WISC in Madison

December 19, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. on WKBT in La Crosse

December 18, 2021 @ 1:00 a.m. on TMJ4 in Milwaukee

December 26, 2021 @ 1:00 p.m. on WBAY in Green Bay

Via WisconsinonDemand.com and the Wisconsin on Demand App

The show will feature interviews with the 2021 NBA Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, and Milwaukee Brewers’ 2020 National League Rookie of the Year, Devin Williams. It will also highlight athletes who have greatly impacted the community in unique ways with the Community Involved Athlete of the Year presented by JOCKEY and the Broken Bat Brewery Inspirational Athlete of the Year. The televised event will recognize the Cousins Subs Wisconsin Sports Awards scholarship winners.

Follow @WISportsAwards for updates, photos, and news about the 10th Annual Wisconsin Sports Awards. The Wisconsin Sports Awards was created and is produced by Good Karma Brands.

UW Credit Union High School Athlete of the Year

Drew Biber, Cedarburg High School

KK Arnold, Germantown High School

Hunter Wolher, Muskego High School

Brandin Podziemski, St. John’s NW Military Academy

Marc Marotta College Athlete of the Year Driven by Your Local Chevy Dealer

Cole Caufield, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Dana Rettke, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Selena Lott, Marquette University

Daryl Watts, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Professional Athlete of the Year presented by Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin Breakthrough Athlete of the Year

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Donte DiVincenzo, Milwaukee Bucks

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

One Call That’s All Coach of the Year presented by Gruber Law Offices

Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Mark Johnson, University of Wisconsin-Madison

American Family Insurance Dream Team of the Year

Green Bay Packers

Milwaukee Bucks

Muskego High School Football

University of Wisconsin Women’s Hockey

Palermo’s Pizza Moment of the Year

December 4, 2020 – Marquette beats in-state rival No. 4 Wisconsin with Justin Lewis Buzzer-Beater

February 6, 2021 – Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP Award

March 20, 2021 – University of Wisconsin-Madison Women’s Hockey Team wins NCAA Title in Overtime

July 20, 2021 – Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Valley-Oop during Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs

Individual Performance of the Year presented by von Briesen & Roper, s.c.

January 4, 2021 – Davante Adams sets single season Packers records for TD’s, receptions vs. Bears

July 14, 2021 – Khris Middleton scores 40 points in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals

May 13, 2021 – Corbin Burnes sets MLB record for strikeouts

March 19, 2021 – Brad Davison scores 29 points vs. North Carolina in NCAA Tournament