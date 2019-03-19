Get your Digital Checkup from Seth Resler

Looking to step up your station’s digital game?

As a FREE service from YOUR WBA, you can get a personalized assessment of your station’s digital strategy from Jacobs Media’s Digital Dot Connector, Seth Resler.

Seth will get some basic information from you and teleconference with you (and your team, if you like) on April 17. Then, plan to come to the WBA Summer Conference at the Osthoff Resort on June 12-13 where Seth will meet with you in person to follow up on the advice he provided and help you refine your path forward.

Seth will look at your whole station’s strategy, including everything from email marketing to social media to website analytics.

Here’s how you can participate:

To sign up for an appointment, contact kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org with times that you could meet with Seth on April 17. We will send you a survey to fill out to update Seth on your current digital goals.

This is a FREE service made available to you by YOUR WBA.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to take a deep dive look at your station’s digital strategy.