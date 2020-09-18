Get tips for national sales staffers

Are any of your stations running syndicate programming? Whether a weekend countdown, or a weekday mainstay, all formats are airing more network programming.

Veteran broadcast exec Kipper McGee unveiled in a recent WBA webinar how he took WDBO/Orlando to its first No. 1 book in decades and kept WLS/Chicago Top 5 by integrating network programming to be part of the local ‘team’.

WBA members can find an archive of the one-hour webinar here. All WBA webinars that are available for on demand viewing can be found here.