Get the WBA member app for Summer Conference, Toolbox

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association app is updated and ready to help visitors to the WBA Summer Conference and the Young Professionals Toolbox event next week at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. It’s also available on iPad.

Features added for the WBA Summer Conference include:

–Maps to all the events and sessions inside the Hilton

–Push alerts to remind you of the events as they happen

–Information on sessions and speakers

Even if you’re not coming to the conference, members will want the app for the following features:

–Push alerts for timely WBA headlines and information

–Calendar of WBA events

–Instructional videos from Jacobs Media Digital Dot Connector Seth Resler

–A directory of stations and members

–A feed of all recent job postings

–Photos from recent WBA happenings

The app is only for members and event attendees. If you’re a WBA member, login with your email address. All users will be prompted to set up a password, but users will not have to login after your first time opening the app.

If you are an employee of a member station but don’t get emails from the WBA, you probably don’t currently have access to the app. Contact Kyle Geissler at kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org to get access or with any other issues related to the app.