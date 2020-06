Wondering about OTT TV and how it’s changing the media landscape?

This archived webinar posted today explores go to market strategies for local TV stations in the OTT/Connected TV space.

Jonathan Muzio and his team at AdCellerant in Denver present on OTT basics, including trends in OTT, what is OTT, inventory Sources, OTT vs. traditional linear TV, case studies, industries to target, and much more.

WBA members can find the webinar here.