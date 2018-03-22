Geisler to moderate GOP primary debate in Wausau

Veteran television debate moderator and WBA Hall of Fame inductee Jill Geisler will moderate a WBA Foundation debate for Republican primary candidates in the U.S. Senate race. The debate is scheduled for Saturday July 21 at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast from WSAW-TV.

Geisler holds the Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University Chicago. She’s from Wisconsin and was one of the first female news directors of a major market affiliate when she was news director at WITI in Milwaukee. She’s an author and travels widely to conduct seminars for newsroom managers and leaders.

Geisler moderated the 2016 debate between Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. Russ Feingold.

This year’s debate will be made available for live or delayed broadcast for radio and television stations throughout Wisconsin.

The WBA Foundation will also hold a primary debate for the Democratic candidates in the race for governor. That debate will be on July 13 at 7 p.m. at WMTV-TV in Madison. Dates have not yet been set for the general election debates.