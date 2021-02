WDGY morning show host Paul Geiger signed off his final air shift today as he heads into retirement.

Geiger worked in radio for 43 years, with 27 years at WLTE and the last nine years at WDGY in Hudson.

“What a great journey it has been, made better by all the listeners I’d had the honor to meet, become friends with, and share our ups and downs,” Geiger said. “You will never be forgotten.”

The station celebrated Geiger’s career during his whole final week on the air.