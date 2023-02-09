Four to be awarded scholarships at 2023 WBA Student Seminar

Four scholarships will be given out during the WBA Student Seminar on Feb. 25 to students studying broadcasting in Wisconsin. Learn more about the WBA Student Scholarship program and apply here. Interested in supporting the scholarship program? Learn more here.

The recipients are:

Sarah Richardson

Sarah Richardson is the 2023 WBA Foundation Scholarship recipient.

Richardson is attending Marquette University and majoring in journalism with a marketing minor. She is planning to graduate in the spring of 2024.

Richardson aspires to becomes a multimedia journalist delivering truthful news to the public using multimedia and digital formats. She’s interested in investigative reporting and law.

She’s won numerous awards for her work with Marquette University student media. She’s served as the general manager and numerous other leadership roles for Marquette Wire and MUTV. She credited with improving the content and production of the MUTV weekly newscast. She resurrected and reinvigorated the Marquette Minute, a highly produced social media news headline service.

Richardson has pushed for the improvement and expansion of student programming on the station all while maintaining an excellent academic record.

Richardson is described as passionate, with a strong work ethic and unwavering commitment to broadcast journalism. She’s “deeply committed to a culture of excellence, hard work, kindness, collaboration, diversity, and inclusion.”

McClane Noffke

McClane Noffke is the 2023 Morgan Murphy Media Scholarship recipient.

Noffke is attending UW-Whitewater and majoring in broadcast journalism. She is planning to graduate in the spring of 2024.

Noffke’s career goal is to work as a field reporter, news producer, or news director in a Wisconsin newsroom. She wants to provide ethical, engaging, objective, and eye-opening content in the communities she serves.

Noffke has held news leadership roles at the UW-Whitewater student run TV station, UWW-TV, and 91.7 “The Edge,” the student-run radio station. She’s also been recognized on campus with numerous awards and scholarships.

She has a passion for storytelling and generates engaging journalism on campus with her interest in campus issues. Noffke is described as a consistent leader producing quality work with a dedicated spirit. “She offers an intelligent perspective, always participating and leading discussions. She maintains a very professional demeanor, engages in community issues and is eager to aid others.”

Michelle Stangler

Michelle Stangler is the 2023 David L. Nelson Scholarship recipient.

Stangler is attending UW-River Falls and majoring in Journalism and Agricultural Marketing Communications. She is planning to graduate in the spring of 2024.

Stangler’s career goal is to work in agricultural journalism as a broadcaster and marketer. She wants to help portray agriculture in a positive light.

Before starting college, Stangler served a year as the Wisconsin FFA State Vice President and as a “SpeakAg” ambassador, communicating about agriculture on numerous platforms. She serves as a Collegiate Farm Bureau Reporter and as the President of the National Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow.

Stangler has held leadership roles at WRFW, the campus radio station for UW-River Falls. She created a weekly radio program and podcast titled “Positivity in Ag.” She’s been an intern for the Mid-West Farm Report radio network in Madison and for WRDN in Durand. She’s currently a freelance journalist and was the Donovan E. Rasmussen Broadcast Journalism Fellow producing an audio documentary about the dairy community.

Stangler is described as a standout student with palpable energy and an excellent candidate as a future farm broadcaster and agriculture communicator.

Florence Anderson

Florence Anderson is the 2023 Howard Gernetzke Scholarship recipient.

Anderson is attending UW-Stevens Point and majoring in media studies. She is planning to graduate in the spring of 2023.

Anderson’s career goal is to work in fictional television and she hopes to join a screenwriting MFA program. Their dream is to create an original show that gets picked up and produced by a major production company.

Anderson has held leadership roles in numerous clubs at UW-Stevens Point and serves as general manager of SPTV, the campus TV station. She placed fifth in a national movie pitching contest and has been honored with scholarships and placement on the Dean’s list. She also was a news intern at WSAW-TV in Wausau.

Anderson is described as having an inspiring passion for media studies, technology, and broadcasting. She’s a thorough researcher, organized, and always exceeds what an assignment asks of them. She’s also an inspiration for students recruited into working at SPTV.