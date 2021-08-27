Four inducted to WBA Hall of Fame

Four new names were added to the WBA Hall of Fame on Thursday night during the induction event at the Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan as a part of the WBA Summer Conference.

The four inductees are:

View each of their Hall of Fame videos and bios by clicking on their names above. The Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame was created in 1989 to honor broadcasters that have devoted a minimum of 15 years to the broadcasting industry including a minimum of 10 years as a Wisconsin broadcaster. The award recognizes an individual’s history of exemplary leadership in community and statewide service as a broadcast professional. The Hall of Fame is housed at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center and at the WBA Hall of Fame website: www.wisconsinbroadcastingmuseum.org

With this year’s inductees, the WBA Hall of Fame membership roll grows to 152 members. The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association also recognized five Local Broadcast Legends Thursday during the WBA Summer Conference: