Former western Wisconsin station owner dies

The former owner of a Durand radio station with a 40-year career in broadcasting has died.

The former owner of WRDN, Gene Kirchner, died Friday.

Kirchner worked with companies that specialized in turning around stations and then in 1975 started the AM-FM Radio Network that would rescue stations in poor financial health.

In 1986, Kirchner and his wife moved from Minnesota back to western Wisconsin and took over WRDN. They owned the station for about 14 years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and the family asks in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the Durand Dug-Out Club.