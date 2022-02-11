Fish returns to Madison to host ‘Fish with Friends’

Mid-West Family Madison has announced the return of Fish Calloway to mornings in Madison.

Starting Feb. 21 Q106FM (WWQM) will be the new home of “Fish with Friends.”

“We’re so happy to have him back in Madison,” said Randy Hawke, VP of Programming for Mid-West Family Madison. “Fish is embarking on a new phase of his career and he wanted to do it in a city he loves with a company and people he trusts.”

Fish is well known in Madison from the Connie and Fish morning show which was most recently on Mid-West Family Madison station 93. Jamz (WJQM). Connie lost her battle with cancer on Jan. 4, 2021, while the duo was working in Grand Rapids, Michigan. After taking some time off to mourn the loss of his radio partner of more than 20 years, he’s ready to start a new phase.

“Madison has always been my home and I’m excited to continue my career with such a heritage station like Q106,” Fish said.

Fish with Friends will be on Q106 from 6-10 a.m., Monday through Friday beginning Monday, Feb. 21.