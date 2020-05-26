First Results Broadcasting Education Grant awarded

A morning producer at WTMJ-AM in Milwaukee is the recipient of the first ever Results Broadcasting Education Grant.

Rachel Frye graduated from Western Illinois University in 2013 and began her career with a six-radio station cluster in Macomb, Illinois before taking a job at WTMJ-AM in June 2014. She started part time as a reporter and board operator and in February 2016 was hired full time as producer of Wisconsin’s Morning News. Her duties have since expanded to include producing digital content and leading station events.

Vice President and Market Manager Steve Wexler said Frye is the kind of employee every employer would covet. “She’s hard-working, sets a very high bar of expectations for herself and our team, and sweats the details.”

Frye said her goal was to pay off her student loans by the end of the year, and the grant will be a huge help toward making that goal.

“This grant money is so much appreciated, especially during these unstable times,” Frye wrote. “I encourage anyone who is considering applying in the future to do so. It’s a truly great program targeted at helping Wisconsin broadcasters.”

The Results Broadcasting Education Grant was established to provide student debt relief to broadcasters working in Wisconsin. It was created from what used to be the Results Broadcasting scholarship. Recipients get $1,000 to put toward relief of student debt.

“Results Broadcasting is so proud of the dedicated men and women in the Wisconsin over the air radio and TV industry working in all phases of the business,” wrote Results Broadcasting owner and WBA Hall of Famer Bruce Grassman. “It is an opportunity to help people with some of their student debt and to let them know they are part of the greatest state of broadcasters…Wisconsin. Results Broadcasting is proud to continue this award for many years to come.”

More than a dozen broadcasters applied for the grant. The recipient was chosen by a sub-committee of the WBA Foundation Board.

Applications for the next grant will be accepted starting Jan. 1, 2021 and the deadline will be Feb. 28, 2021. Find more details on the WBA Foundation website.