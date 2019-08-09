Fellowship available for Broadcasters Clinic attendees

A fellowship is available to cover expenses for attendees of the Broadcasters Clinic.

The Don Borchert Fellowship honors the founder of the Broadcasters Clinic conference and provides all expenses to attend the Clinic in Madison Oct. 15-17. The application is available here.

This fellowship program is possible through the financial support of all four Wisconsin SBE Chapters, and the WBA.

Early bird registration for the Clinic is currently open and runs through Aug. 30. The agenda and online registration are available here.