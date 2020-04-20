ESPN station make temporary flip to COVID-19 programs

A sports talk radio station in Milwaukee is making a temporary change to air programming related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio (channel 110) and its public service channel 121, “Coronavirus: What You Need to Know” will air on 540 ESPN (WAUK-AM) beginning Monday. The programming change will preempt ESPN network programming until further notice.

540 AM will air Coronavirus Radio (channel 121) Tuesday through Saturday for continuous programming highlights from Doctor Radio’s ongoing coronavirus coverage. On Sunday and Monday, 540 AM will air Doctor Radio (channel 110) in its entirety.

“We can’t wait for live sports to resume and for the threat of the coronavirus to subside, but in the meantime, believe the health and well-being of our community is the top priority, as well as delivering relevant information to our audience,” said Steve Wexler, Good Karma Brands vice president and Milwaukee market manager.

Presented by NYU Langone Health’s team of world-class infectious disease and medical authorities, SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio educates and informs the public on the very latest about the coronavirus and what you need to know right now.

“As a locally owned Milwaukee business, we continue to look for ways to give back and support our city at this time,” Wexler said. “We are providing this content commercial-free, and I’m very appreciative to our friends at ESPN who were understanding and supportive of this temporary change in our program schedule.”

Doctor Radio is a collaboration between SiriusXM and NYU Langone Health, and is a 24/7 national radio channel featuring live, call-in shows hosted by leading NYU Langone Health doctors from a vast array of fields. Noteworthy guests include Dr. Anthony Fauci, MD, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Surgeon General – Vice Adm. Dr. Jerome Adams, MD, and Dr. Deborah Messonnier, as well as others.

Local sports talk programming will continue to air as scheduled on 94.5 ESPN.