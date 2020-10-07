Entercom launches hip hop station in Milwaukee

Entercom has launched a new Hip Hop and R&B station in the Milwaukee market.

Hot 105.7 airs on WXSS-FM-HD2. Sister station 105.7 FM The Fan will rebrand as “1250AM The Fan” and continue to be heard on WSSP-AM.

Hot 105.7 will feature artists like Drake, Cardi B, and Beyonce and Entercom says it plans to build a lineup of local talent that reflects the diverse voices and perspective of the Milwaukee community.

“As part of our commitment to amplifying diverse voices in our content and talent lineup, the new Hot 105.7 will engage fans with today’s hottest music, relevant entertainment and a focus on issues important to African Americans and the multi-cultural community in Milwaukee,” said Entercom Milwaukee Market Manager Andrea Hansen.

“This strategic launch will also enhance our portfolio that already includes a prominent sports station and a pair of market leading brands focused on super serving the female audience, ensuring we are delivering robust opportunities for advertisers to connect with diverse communities throughout Milwaukee.”