Engineer remembered for work in Chippewa Valley

A broadcast engineer who spent most of his life in the Chippewa Falls area has died.

Lanny E. Roth died Wednesday. He was 78.

According to his obituary, Roth was on staff when WCFW-FM went on the air and worked at WEAQ/WIAL radio stations in Eau Claire. He later worked for the University of Wisconsin in maintenance and an electronic technician. In retirement he continued monitoring two radio stations for WVCY in Tilden and Owen until 2018 and Fox 48 (WEUX-TV) in Colfax.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17 at Faith Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Ron Mueller officiating. Interment with military honors by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.

