Edwards to retire from WUWM

WUWM-FM General Manager Dave Edwards has announced his plans to retire on May 30, 2019.

Edwards joined the public radio station in Milwaukee in 1979 to create a news department. He later served as program director before being named general manager in 1985.

He was recently awarded the 2018 U:SA Madison Hodges Innovator Award for Public Media Advancement which recognizes public media professionals who have an impact in their communities and their profession. He was credited with expanding WUWM’s local programming efforts, community-based fundraising, and partnerships with organizations in southeastern Wisconsin. The station added four beat reporters over the last five years.

Edwards is a member of the WBA Board of Directors and served six years on the Board of Directors for National Public Radio, including two years as its chair.