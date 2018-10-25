Edwards wins national public media award

WUWM-FM General Manager and WBA Board member Dave Edwards is getting national recognition for innovation in public media.

Edwards was awarded the 2018 U:SA Madison Hodges Innovator Award for Public Media Advancement which recognizes public media professionals who have an impact in their communities and their profession.

Edwards has expanded WUWM’s local programming efforts, community-based fundraising, and partnerships with organizations in southeastern Wisconsin. The station added four beat reporters over the last five years.

Edwards has served as Chairman of the National Public Radio Board of Directors and has held board positions on the Station Resource Group, Public Radio in Mid-America and the University Station Alliance. He is currently the Chairman of the Radio Research Consortium Board of Directors.

The first Innovator award was presented to the Madison Hodges family in 2014.