Educators say thank you for WBA Foundation grants

The WBA Foundation is getting thank yous for it recent awarding of Educational Support Grants. Two letters are below:

+++

Hello Michelle,

I hope all is well with you and the WBA!

I would like to sincerely thank you and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation for the Educational Support Grant grant of $2,500 for the purchase of production equipment that will serve the needs of our Stage & Screen Arts students now and into the future!

As with many institutions of higher education, we are tasked with being as resourceful as humanly possible while providing the best education and experience for our students who we are preparing to become productive leaders. In our case with Digital Film and Storytelling, specialized equipment plays an important role in the process and this grant will definitely help thanks to your generosity!

I will submit the corresponding reports regarding the progress of our students and plan to publicly recognize the WBA Foundation in our social media and in the classroom.

Thank you again and I truly appreciate your consideration.

Best Regards,

Erik L. Johnson

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Associate Professor of Digital Film & Television

Stage & Screen Arts Department

+++

Michelle,

Thank you so very much! We are thrilled beyond belief and will be putting our new lav mics and iPhone mics to extremely good use starting almost immediately. I will send you an annual report at the end of the year detailing how they were utilized. Thank you again. We are so grateful that you are willing to fund such things for Wisconsin colleges and universities.

Gratefully,

Jessie Garcia Marble

Lecturer

Department of Journalism, Advertising and Media Studies

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee