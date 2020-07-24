Eau Claire station flips to sports format

An iHeartMedia station in Eau Claire flipped Friday to a sports format.

Classic Hits station “98.7 The Brew” is now “The Fan” 98.7/1400 (WBIZ-AM).

The station will broadcast Chippewa Valley area high school sports and professional sports including Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Vikings and Milwaukee Bucks.

“The Chippewa Valley is often a house divided when it comes to Wisconsin and Minnesota sports teams,” said Dave DeVille, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Eau Claire. “We’ve curated a home base station for all sports fans to enjoy.”

Full Programming Lineup:

The Power Trip 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Nine to Noon with John Kuhn 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“Common Man” Dan Cole 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Drew & KB 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

FOX Sports Weekends