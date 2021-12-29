Dukelow leaving WHBY

Josh Dukelow is leaving WHBY in Appleton after almost six years in radio.

WHBY hired Dukelow in 2016 to host ‘Fresh Take with Josh Dukelow,’ with the goal of sharing conversations and topics important to the people of Wisconsin, all with a nonpartisan perspective.

“When WHBY invited me to develop a new local talk show, it was a dream come true. Since then, I’ve spent nearly six years convening conversations designed to get people thinking, not tell them what to think. That goal sets ‘Fresh Take’ apart from almost everything else on the radio, and I will always be proud of what we created,” Dukelow said. “Now I’m ready to pursue a different dream: life with the woman I love. I am relocating to Atlanta, Georgia in 2022 to eliminate the distance from our long-distance relationship, and I could not be happier to begin my next chapter with her.”

Dukelow’s role at WHBY came on the heels of his candidacy for Appleton mayor in the spring of 2016. His career in the Fox Valley also included stops at Fox Valley Technical College, the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, the Fox Cities Regional Partnership, Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity and Lawrence University.

“Josh did an amazing job going from a radio rookie to a respected voice in the Fox Valley over his years on the air,” WHBY Brand Manager Jonathan Krause said. “His depth of knowledge and natural curiosity will be missed not just by us at WHBY, but by his listeners as well.”

Dukelow will host his final show on Jan. 21.