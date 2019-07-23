Dori Zori named APD for Radio Milwaukee

Dori Zori has been named assistant program director for Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM).

Zori will continue to host the station’s 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. weekday morning show, which she has helmed since 2012.

“Dori’s 20-plus years in non-commercial radio makes her the perfect fit for the role,” Program Director Jordan Lee said. “Dori will also lead some new and exciting programming plans that are in the works at Radio Milwaukee.”

As assistant program director, Dori will lead all projects that interface with artist appearances and public-facing events. This includes Studio Milwaukee sessions, programming events, artist interviews, and DJ takeovers. She also will continue to manage the station’s relationships with venue partners and local musicians. She will no long serve as the station’s promotion’s manager, a position she has held in addition to morning show host.

Zori joined Radio Milwaukee in August 2012, when she began co-hosting and eventually hosting the morning show. Before coming to Radio Milwaukee, Zori was a DJ on WMSE-FM from 1990 to 2012 and the station’s underwriting director from 2008 to 2012.

“Being part of a community-powered radio station has been my passion for as long as I can remember,” Zori said. “From my early days at WMSE to my work now at 88Nine, I’ve been able to give back to my city by working hard to highlight the local bands, businesses and organizations that make Milwaukee a dynamic place to live. I’m so excited to become a stronger voice at 88Nine to help shape not only the future of the station but our next generation of broadcasters.”

Radio Milwaukee also announced it is seeking applicants for the position of afternoon drive host/promotions coordinator. Details are available here. Applications are due Tuesday.