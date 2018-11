The details of the 2019 WBA Student Awards for Excellence were released Tuesday.

The program can be found here.

Submissions for the awards will begin Dec. 10 and will close Jan. 18, 2019. The awards will be handed out March 2 during a luncheon at the Student Seminar to be held at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton.

College educators in Wisconsin should expect a mailing soon about the program.