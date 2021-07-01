Decker named WZOR music director, host

Woodward Radio Group active rock station Razor 94.7/104.7 (WZOR) has named Decker its new music director and afternoon host. Decker replaces Cutter who moved to sister station WAPL as a morning show co-host.

“I’m so excited to be back in the area, “Decker said. “Growing up with RAZOR in my backyard was a fantastic outlet to discover new music and to continue the amazing reputation RAZOR has will be a great challenge.”

“I am thrilled to have Decker be a part of the RAZOR team. He lives the format, he is from the area originally, and feels like family,” Brand Manager, Joe Marroe said. “Decker is a perfect fit not only for Razor, but Woodward Radio Group as a whole.”

Decker was most recently the music director and afternoon host for 95.7 The Rock (WRQT) in La Crosse.